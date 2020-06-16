Naira Marley Concert: Samklef Reacts To Artiste’s Fallout With FCT (Video)

Popular Nigerian artist Samklef has reacted to the trending story of Naira Marley, Executive Jets Services, and the FCT.

According to the singer, the huge blame should fall on the Jets service company as he pointed out to say that Naira Marley isn’t the problem.

The singer also shared that the organizers should be blamed for hosting an event in the first place.

READ ALSO – Samklef Speaks On Young People Choosing Fraud Over Legit Businesses

The singer went further to share that the Nigerian government does not like artists and celebrities as they are always looking for scapegoats from the industry.

Watch The Video Here: