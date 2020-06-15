Samklef Remembers OJB Jezreel Four Years After Death (Photo)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Samklef
Nigerian singer and entertainer, Samklef

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef is remembering late Nigerian singer, OJB Jezreel, four years after his passing.

The singer took to Twitter to remember him as he also pointed out that The Nigerian Music industry would never forget him.

Samklef went on to share a photo of OJB as she shared how much he misses him.

sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “We will always miss u Baba keep shining in peace! OJB THE GREAT”

See His Post Here

Samklef
The singer’s post

