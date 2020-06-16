Naira Marley: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Statement From Executive Jets

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared her thoughts on the statement released by Executives Jets Services concerning Naira Marley.

The on-air personality pointed out that calling Naira Marley and his crew ‘A bunch of useless people’ was totally unnecessary.

Sharing on Twitter, she went further to advise companies to hire good PR personnel.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “…calling someone or a bunch of people “useless” is so distasteful and uncouth.”

See Her Post Here: