‘We Didn’t Know They Were Useless People’- Executive Jet Apologizes Over Naira Marley’s Trip To Abuja

The CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku, has apologized to the Federal Government for the flight that conveyed rapper, Naira Marley and his crew to Abuja for a concert.

The rapper trended on social media on Saturday for holding a fully packed concert in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls the federal capital territory administration, FCTA, has closed down Jabi Lake mall, the venue were the concert was held, for disobeying the laws put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the Executive Jet flight that conveyed the rapper and his crew for the concert lied about its operations as it was approved for a different purpose.

The aviation company was suspended indefinitely for violating the ban that has shut down Nigeria’s airspace since March.

The company’s chief executive officer wrote a letter addressed to Sirika in which he apologized for the flight and he referred to the singer as well as his crew as “bunch of useless people”.

Read the letter below:

“We hereby apologize for the above flight, with your permit ref: PMA/ATMD/0175/V/V/1268 dated 11th June, 2020,” the letter read.

“Please the flight was to carry a Judge to Abuja on Sunday 14th, 2020 as requested and permit was granted based on the application, but unfortunately when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said that he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So on Saturday morning 13th June, 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge as a rule passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure, when I went through the manifest and I saw FASHOLA BABATUNDE I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since (he) is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again.”

See the full post below: