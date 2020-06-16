Yemi Alade Speaks On Racism In US, Says ‘The Hate Is So Much’

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has shared her observations on racism in the United States.

According to the singer, the hate that exists in America is beyond what she can handle ad she shared on Twitter.

The singer shared this in reaction to the many cases of global awareness on the injustice that comes with some social structures.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “The things I see from America is so so scary. THE HATE IS SO SO MUCH.”

See Her Post Here:

Yemi Alade
The Singer’s Post

