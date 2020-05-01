Yemi Alade Says She Was Unable To Pay Her Staff April Salaries

By
Valerie Oke
-
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has revealed that she did not pay her staffs their complete salary for last months.

The popular singer made this known after a fan asked her if she was able to.

It all started after she took to her official Twitter handle to write: ”

Your bank donated 1billion to the govt and now you are slashing down workers Salary, plus laying off staff ☹️.

I am sorry but you cannot give, what you do not have. Focus on the most important asset “YOUR STAFF”. Instead of local for HYPE.”

Read AlsoSocial Distance From People Who Only Want To Take From You, Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Replying to her tweet, the fan said: “Aunty talk true and shame the devil, did you pay your staff their full salary last month?”

She then revealed that she didn’t but didn’t sack them by writing thus: “No but they still work for me 😇”

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here