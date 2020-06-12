‘You’re A Liar, A Big Pretender’ – Tuoyo Fires Back At Tacha (Video)

Popular reality star, Tuoyo Ideh has slammed his colleague, Tacha after she claimed he begged her for money in 2018.

Tacha regretted that she once took him as a friend, saying she could feed him and his guys for 10 years.

Reacting to the call-out, Tuoyo said he never requested for money and his his bank account details was in her DM because she was meant to pay influencers for a song promotion.

The dancer also said she is a liar which is why everyone she works with, drops her like a bad habit.

Sharing the video, the fitness model wrote;

“itstuoyoofficial I dislike liars 🥴🥴 , I know many people can attest to the fact that you lie a lot and you a big pretender . You live for the gram , you act for the camera .

My account was in your dm not because I was begging or asking you for money , it was there because you were paid by @charmeeofficial_ management to pay influencers over 3k followers to vibe to his song besides I wasn’t paid any money at all I have receipts.“

