BREAKING: Governor Ikpeazu Signs 2021 Appropriation Bill

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The budget size is about N131.8billion.

The Bill was passed by Abia State House of Assembly during the Tuesday plenary of the House.

It was presented to the Governor by the Clerk of the House, Sir John Pedro Irokansi in his Aba Lodge Tuesday night where he endorsed the bill.

According to reports, N69bn has budgeted for capital expenditure and N62.8bn for recurrent expenditure.

Ikpeazu explained that the budget was inspired by the quest to reinvent the Abia spirit of industry and ingenuity and stimulate industrialisation through the establishment of Cottage Industries in the 17 council areas of the state.