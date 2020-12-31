Enforce 12am To 4am Curfew, Lagos CP Orders Policemen

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has directed all men of the Force in the state to enforce all protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Odumosu directed the police officers to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the PTF.

The Police Chief also ordered officers to ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, amongst others.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Enforce All Covid-19 Protocols, Supervise Your Men For Effectiveness — CP Lagos Orders Area Commanders, DPOs,’ signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

This order is coming as churches plan to hold crossover services on the night of December 31, 2020.