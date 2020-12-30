‘Expensive Joke’ – Nigerians Reacts As Padita Agu Shares Raunchy Video Of Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Maureen

Nigerian actress, Padita Agu has come under fire after she shared a cheeky video of her bestie, Maureen ‘Redvigor’ Ezissi.

In the video, Ezissi, who happens to be the ex-wife of Blossom Chukwuejekwu, appeared to be unclad from her torso downwards and this didn’t sit well with netizens.

Agu was also heard in the background, playfully threatening to expose her friend’s bare derrière if she dared to move.

”I can finish your life now, I can just finish your destiny you know what you can’t even stop me from posting this video of you near me I’ll kill you… ehh try and turn na … just turn your front to come and try and stop this video,” she said.

Several Netizens frowned at the video as they opined that the joke was far too expensive and the actress should not have gone to that length. While others attacked Ezissi for not covering her body even when she knew that she was being filmed.

See the reactions and videos below: