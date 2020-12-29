I Don’t Believe Burna Boy, Davido Fought In Ghana – Ikechukwu

Nigerian rapper cum actor, Ikechukwu has come out in a new video being circulated on social media to discredit the alleged fight between singers Davido and Burna Boy at a club in Ghana.

According to the ‘The Wedding Party’ star, it is all a publicity stunt. He continued that there are no footages to back the claims that a fight actually occurred between both musicians and that Wizkid was present there unbothered.

In his words:

“So I’m supposed to believe that my boy Burna and my boy Davido were in the club in Ghana fighting. That’s what you want me to believe. While my boy Wiz was in the corner drinking, ignoring. It’s a lie. It’s a lie. Show me some footage. Where is the footage?”

Watch the video below: