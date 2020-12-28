‘I Don’t Need A Pickup Line To Get A Woman’ – Actor Mawuli Gavor

Popular Ghanaian-born actor, Mawuli Gavor, has stated that he doesn’t need a pickup line to get any woman he likes.

The handsome actor was asked the question during his interview with Pulse Nigeria tagged ‘Pulse Fun Facts’.

Gavor replied that he does not need to use a pickup line on a woman, saying that if a woman likes him, she would accept him the way he is. It does not necessarily have to be because he used a pickup line.

Read Also: “Our National Cake” – BBNaija Star, Cee-C Teases Mawuli Gavor

The Nollywood actor started his acting career by being featured in the 2014 movie, ‘Devil in the Detail’ alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Watch the video below: