Richard Mofe-Damijo, Wife Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

The 59-year-old actor and his wife got married in December, 2000 and they both share four beautiful children together.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor penned an appreciation message to God for preserving his marriage.

“It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced! #rmdsaysso#20yearsanniversaryrmdjmd,” he wrote.

Read Also: Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates 59th Birthday

See his post below: