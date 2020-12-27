Yoruba Actor Adekola Tijani, Wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Yoruba actor, Adekola Tijani, has taken to social media to celebrate his marriage of 13 years with pictures of him and his wife.

The comic actor and filmmaker, popularly known for his role in the movie ‘Muniru & Ambali’ for which he rose to fame alongside his colleague Olaniyi ‘Sanyeri’ Afonja, shared the pictures on his Instagram page. The actor also known as ‘Kamilu Kompo’ tagged his beautiful wife to the post.

He wrote:

@temitopetijani1 @topsy4teejay You have shared so much love and laughter over our years together, and I know there will be many more joyful moments in our future. I wish us all the happiness on our wedding day anniversary and on every married day to come…

See his post below: