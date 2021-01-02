Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo Honored For Being The First Lawyer In His Community (Video)

Nigerian veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has been honored in his community for being the first lawyer the society has produced.

Elders of his notable community paid the movie star a visit to verify the authenticity of his Law degree which they found out to be true.

The 58-year-old actor, who took everyone by surprise with his call to bar in September 2020 after completing the degree at the University of Abuja in 2019, humbly accepted the visitation from the elders.

His Law degree puts him on the list of Nigerian actors who bagged a law degree in the university. Most of them, however, stopped practising to go into acting full-time.

Watch the video of the actor being honored below: