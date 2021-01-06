‘I Am Not A Virgin, But I’m Now A New Creature’ – Comedian, Woli Arole

Popular comedian, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, better known as Woli Arole, has confessed that he is not a virgin. The 30-year-old actor and social media influencer was made to reveal this in the comments section of popular TV host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Afolabi-Brown challenged Arole to reveal the truth about his virginity status on her Instagram page. The comedian, whose opinion on premarital sex has gone viral, stated that even though he is not a virgin, he is a new creature through the help of Jesus.

Read Also: “A guy nearly slapped me” – Comedian Woli Arole recounts his experience after dressing like a mentally ill person on the streets of Lagos State

He wrote:

“So my point is simple, there’s the God standard and the world standard. My standard is the God standard. Apparently, I have my past, in fact I have bee a very good bad guy, Virgin bawo. I am not a VIRGIN ooo but the light of Jesus changed me, made me a new creature. All things have become NEW. So for me let’s all evaluate our lives and move closer to GOD. God will not change his standards for ANYBODY.”

See his comment below: