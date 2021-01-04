Kwara Governor Dissolves Cabinet

Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

He stated that the order took effect from December 31, 2020.

This was announced on Sunday night in a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

According to the statement, only the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Jubril retains his seat.

According to Ajakaye, the governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

“His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours,” the statement said.