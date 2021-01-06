Singer Davido Bows To Pressure; Officially Joins Family Business

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has finally bowed to pressure and he has stepped into the family business.

The DMW record label owner and father of three, who made a rebellious move by going into music full time, made this known via Twitter on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Davido shared a picture of his father’s company’s name and logo. The singer then captioned it; “omo nah 2021 I dun dey chook head small small” .

A quick search on the company’s website shows that the 28-years-old singer has been included in the list of the Board Of Directors.

See screenshots below:

The singer's tweet
The singer’s tweet
Screenshot of the company's website
Screenshot of the company’s website

