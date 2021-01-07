Sun Sets In Wasteland Of Deceit, Lies, Treachery— Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Hassan Kukah has slammed political leaders of Nigeria over their failure to develop the country.

The Catholic Bishop spoke while delivering a sermon entitled ‘A Nation in Search of its Soul,’ at the wake keep Mass for His Grace, Archbishop Peter Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna.

Bishop Kukah stated that the privileged few were busy looting the country dry and seeking repentance in foreign pilgrimages.

He described the country as a huge wasteland, huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

The cleric warned that darkness was setting in as the sun quickly recedes, so there should be a sense of urgency.

“We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources, but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages,” Bishop Kukah said.

“We make money from abandoning projects duly paid for by governments, which have adopted ‘contractocracy’ as a governance mechanism.

“We are allowing others to use our money to develop their own infrastructure. Our elites all assembled in Dubai for Christmas and also to welcome the new year.

“As virtue recedes into the sunset in our country, there is an urgent need for us to pause and take stock of what is required to save our country.”