Talking About Buhari Not Good For My Sanity —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has stated that he does not want to talk about President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for the sake of his sanity.

He, however, described the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan railway as a long-overdue project.

The playwright stated this during an interview with Kaftan TV on Monday.

Soyinka when asked if the railway project is a plus to the current government, he said, “I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question.

“I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration.”

He expressed that he has seen roads in Nigeria for years as a death trap while rail transport had been neglected.

He further stated that on two occasions he had spent over six hours on the road from Lagos to Abeokuta.

Soyinka while speaking on the train project said, “It is a work in progress but it is a very impressive work in progress considering the difficulty of really executing anything in this country… I think we are looking at a virtual transport revolution which is long overdue.”