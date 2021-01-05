Twitter User Comes Under Fire For Saying Olamide Is Not A Fantastic Artist Because He Lacks International Recognition

A Twitter user has been made to feel the heat after giving his opinion on legendary Nigerian rapper, Olamide. He stated that Olamide has little international recognition because he is not as fantastic as he seems. He further noted that Olamide has thrived simply on the fact that he is Yoruba.

The user with the handle @Bagofnuts_ obviously underestimated Olamide’s fanbase. They all came out to speak in favor of their icon, claiming that he has attained the well-deserved status of a legend in the Nigerian music industry.

They also wondered why anyone would rubbish the efforts of such a hardworking artist as the self-proclaimed ‘Baddo’.

See the tweets below:

Olamide is not a fantastic artist. He thrives on the fact that the music industry is 70% Yoruba. There’s no reason he should be in any GOAT conversation, the top 3 are clear. Exactly why he has little international recognition. — Neymar PR (@Bagofnuts_) January 5, 2021

Olamide is Mr Consistency, who has effortlessly made hits for 10+ years now. Or are we talking about his eye for spotting talents, or support for upcoming artistes. Very few come close. You can’t have a conversation about growth of Nigerian music without mentioning Baddo 1001x. — E (@iamOkon) January 5, 2021

Ahan naw! Make una fear God! Never thought any ‘Olamide disrespect’ would pop up so soon sha! pic.twitter.com/wQEm2JDZhR — Yom 🦟 (@YomYom_) January 5, 2021

You're dragging Olamide for singing and rapping in yoruba but your favorite song is "Despacito" 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/dqy9or3eOs — O M N I F I N E 💡 (@zuwerah_) January 5, 2021

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, that sings in Latin.

J Balvin, a Columbian reggaeton singer, also sings in Latin.

Pit bull, a Cuban-American. Raps in Latin too.

Olamide, a Nigerian. Raps and sings in Yoruba, English. Yet you crucify him, cause he majorly raps in Yoruba. pic.twitter.com/GaRUn7iIZj — evxch⚡️ (@enoch_xxx) January 5, 2021

A lot of artists make music in Yoruba but they still haven't achieved half of what Olamide has in the industry, he's been at the top consistently giving us bangers each year but you're saying he's not fantastic because the industry is dominated by yorubas so it's easy for him ? — Mr We$t (@adet0la) January 5, 2021

Olamide has not just blessed us with hits consistently for a decade plus, The YBNL boss has also given us stars like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold and Fireboy. Olamide is not just a music king, he's also a Kingmaker and deserves huge respect. — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) January 5, 2021

The music industry is 70% Yoruba because Olamide dominated it for over 4 years, with hits after hits after hits. He singlehandely switched the gear before wiz and Davido took over. This is nuts. https://t.co/AjFgOA0Kfu — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 5, 2021

