All My Endorsement Deals Are Global – Kiddwaya Tells Haters

Popular reality TV star, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has announced to haters that all his endorsement deals are global.

The BBNaija Lockdown season five former housemate took to his Twitter page to state this.

According to the Benue State-born billionaire heir, he has more than 5 global deals. The reality TV star also added that there are more deals on the way.

“Just a friendly reminder to ALL my haters. ALL. My deals are Global. Not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5. Omo the list is long. Everyone should just chill and count their blessings. More to come sha ⚡️⚡️“, he tweeted.

See his post below: