Erica Nlewedim Sends Birthday Wishes To Tboss

Former BBNaija alumni, Erica Nlewedim has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to another alumni, Tokunbo Idowu, alias Tboss.

The self-proclaimed Star Girl took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful picture of the self-proclaimed Boss Lady. She also did not fail to write that she loves the mother of one.

In her words:

“HAPPY birthday to the beautiful @officialtboss_ I love you”

The mother of one has also shared beautiful pictures of herself on her page with a simple caption that reads:

“It’s my Birthday… Will be right back with a Deep Caption. Turning up with my BBN Dudes😁😁😆”

See Erica’s post below: