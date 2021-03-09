Appeal Court Reserves Judgment On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Obaseki

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in a suit challenging the certificate presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The appeal was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its chieftain, Williams Edobor following the dismissal of the certificate forgery suit against Governor Obaseki by a Federal High Court in Abuja some months ago.

On Monday, a three-man panel of justices of the appellate court made the reservation after listening to arguments from both parties.

APC and its chieftain, in their brief, argued that at the trial court, issues of forgery and falsification were raised but the court only determined the issue of forgery and left out that of falsification.

Counsel to the APC, Akin Olujimi, insisted that the purported degree certificate submitted by Governor Obaseki to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was false.

However, counsel to the governor argued that based on the pleadings of the appellant, the false information allegedly submitted by the respondent was on the fact that he did not graduate from the University of Ibadan in 1979, neither did he resign from Afri Investment Limited.