Ibarapa Crisis: Oyo Govt Will Not Condone Miscarriage Of Justice – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed that his administration will do everything possible to prevent any miscarriage of justice.

He stated this on Monday in reaction to the recent arrest of some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and an alleged ethnic warlord, Iskilu Wakili, in the Kajola area of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed that anyone found wanting of breaking the law, irrespective of the ethnic background or religion would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“Let me also talk about the issue of security, which is also germane. I am aware of what is going on at Kajola in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that, the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.

“Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive.’’