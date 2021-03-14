BBNaija’s Khloe Opens Up On Her Struggles With Depression

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, alias Khloe, has opened up on her struggles with depression.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to bare her vulnerability to the public.

She noted that she has been feeling a hole inside of her that triggers her anxiety.

The model and brand influencer also added that she usually feels lonely and sad because she does not receive the love that she pours out to people.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khloe Knocks Womb Watcher

The budding actress also wrote that something still feels wrong with her despite cutting off 90% of her friends and family just to have peace.

See her full post below: