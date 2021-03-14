Why Third-world Countries Are Underdeveloped – Cardi B

Grammy award winning American rapper, Cardi B, has highlighted the reasons for underdevelopment in major third-world countries.

According to the mother of one, citizens in third-world countries are very hardworking people who are unfortunate to have greedy leaders in positions of power. The ‘WAP’ rapper added that greed is the greatest evil in the world.

In her words:

“When ya see third world countries or countries that can be more developed don’t blame the people of the country.The people are always willing to work and progress.Blame the government.There’s a lot of evil in this world the biggest one is GREED.”

See her tweet below: