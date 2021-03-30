Comedian Woli Arole Set To Wed Fiancee

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, alias Woli Arole is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancee, Yemi.

The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page to share their pre-wedding photos while revealing details about their love story.

“A JOURNEY that started somewhere in London. So glad I am walking down the AISLE with You. You’re a blessing to Me. Yemmy Yemmy like I love to call You. Ololufemi Owon. #BecomingtheBayeguns #April #Weddingbells“, he wrote.

Read Also: ‘Stop Scamming People In The Name Of Jesus’ – Woli Arole Tells Fans

“My HEART is inditing a GOOD Matter. Favour Found Me. You brought COLOUR into my World. You’re my RIB. Your name shall be called YEMI. BecomingtheBayeguns. #preweddingshoot“, he added.

See his post below: