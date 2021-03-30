I Don’t Need Political Experience To Be President – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that he does not need political experience to become the president of Nigeria.

The movie star made this known via his official Twitter account.

According to the actor, political experience is no longer needed for the post as those with political experience have not made significant impact in their posts.

“They say I have no political experience. The ones with political experience see where they have kept us. From 1960 till now. We don’t need political experience anymore. We need one of us. A compassionate, visionary youth with integrity who hasn’t been corrupted by the system“, he wrote.

