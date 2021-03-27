Couple stage their honeymoon on the bad Ohi-Orogwe road in Imo

A couple chose to call attention to the poor state of a road in their state by staging their honeymoon there.

The pair got a bed and placed it in the middle of the terrible Ohi-Orogwe road in Imo state.

In one of the photos, the man is seen carrying his woman, while standing ankle-deep in mud.

In another, the man is pictured serving the woman breakfast in bed in the middle of the bad road.

The couple also laid on the bed decorated with rose petals.

This comes just months after 3 friends set up a table with chairs to drink beer on the same road, while calling the attention of the government to its poor state.

So far, nothing has been done.

Below are more photos of the couple staging their honeymoon on the bad road: