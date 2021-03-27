Kiddwaya Reacts As Fan Begs Him For Money

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has replied a fan who begged him for money.

The reality TV star had opened the floor for a question-and-answer session via his Instagram Stories.

This enabled the fan to ask the son of Benue State billionaire business mogul, Terry Waya for money to sort himself out in school.

The fitness enthusiast and globetrotter then replied that he also needs a MAD Paris customized Richard Mille that costs €500,000 from the fan, adding that he needs the watch by summer.

See the question and his reply below: