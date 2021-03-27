Why Nigeria Is A Mess – Comedian, Ali Baba

Popular veteran Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has offered a detailed analysis on why Nigeria is in a mess.

The ace stand-up comedian cum actor took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy post expressing his thoughts on the state of affairs of the country.

According to the comedian, Nigeria is in a mess because people who know nothing about governance are the ones at the helm of affairs.

The comedian also slammed those who believe that prayer is the only solution to all the problems plaguing the country. He noted that prayers amount to nothing if the wrong individuals are in control.

See his full post below: