If I Were A Not A Celebrity, I Would Go For BBNaija Season 6 – Eniola Badmus

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has said that she would have auditioned for the 6th season of BBNaija if she were not a celebrity.

The movie star made this known during a recent interview with Saturday Beats.

The actress and brand influencer further stated that she is not among those who condemn the reality TV show.

If I were not a celebrity, I would definitely go for BBNaija season six. As a matter of fact, if there is an opportunity to go into the house at any time, I will go“, she said.

I am not one of the people that condemn the show. I don’t even think anyone should condemn it. Watching the show is by choice“, she added.

