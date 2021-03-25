Delete Instagram If You Want To Be Faithful To Your Wife – America Rapper Tells Men

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

American rapper, The Game has advised his fellow men to delete Instagram if they genuinely want to remain faithful to their wives.

The 41-year-old rapper and actor took to his Twitter page on Thursday to share the piece of advice.

In his words:

There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a “bad b!tch” soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one. Find yo wife & delete IG

