Embark On Immediate Electoral Reforms, PDP Tells Buhari, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embark on electoral reform ahead of the 2023 elections.

National Chairman of the major opposition party, Uche Secondus, made this known at a meeting held on Wednesday at PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

He expressed that electoral reform will guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections in 2023

“We urge President Buhari and his APC administration to embark on immediate electoral reform that will ensure free, fair, and transparent election in the country and put Nigeria in the piety with other developed democracies in the world, just like Ghana,” Secondus said.

The party accused President Buhari and the ruling party, APC of putting hurdles in the way to conducting credible elections and warns that the citizens will not accept this.