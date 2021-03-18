BBNaija: “Nengi Is The Most Successful Ex-Housemate” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared BBNaija Lockdown season second runner-up, Nengi Rebecca Hampson as the most successful housemate of the season.

Taking to his Instagram page, the social media commentator says that the lightskinned Bayelsa State-born beauty is the most successful because she bought a mansion for herself with her hard-earned money.

The actor seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Nengi’s co-star, Erica who was presented with a three-bedroom duplex by her fans at her recent 27th birthday party.

In his words:

“Nengi is the most successful ex #bbnaija2020 housemate I respect her she bought a mansion and no talk say na FANS buy am na only for Naija fans dey miraculously buy mansion for celeb”

See his post below: