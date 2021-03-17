How A 13-Year-Old Girl Made My Hair – Nengi

The second runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown season, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has shared her experience with a 13-year-old young girl who made her hair into cornrows.

Taking to her Twitter page, the reality TV star cum budding actress narrates the situation that led to the girl coming over to make her hair.

The former beauty queen also wrote that the young girl was very glad to be given the opportunity to make a celebrity’s hair as she revealed that no one wanted her to touch their hair in the past.

The Bayelsa native rounded off by sharing a selfie of her rocking the new hairdo.

See her post below: