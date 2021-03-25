Fixing Nigeria’s Challenges Must Precede 2023 Elections: NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed that the various challenges facing Nigeria must be fixed before the nation could hold a general election in 2023.

The group warned that failure to fix the country would weaken the nation and make the nation vulnerable to internal strife.

Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed made this known while speaking on The Morning Show, a breakfast programme on ARISE NEWS Channel.

He stated that there is an urgent need for a genuine conversation around the country’s challenges as well as how to resolve them in order to reduce the threats to the general election.

“We need to meet to address our collective challenges like the decentralisation of power before we get to the 2023 general election.

“If our challenges are not addressed before the 2023 elections, we will definitely have a weak country struggling to address monumental challenges.

“The truth about it is that 2023 is instrumental to our challenges because politicians are already planning for 2023 elections without first considering fixing the insecurity challenges of the country,” Baba-Ahmed said.