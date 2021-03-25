Kemi Olunloyo Slams Erica For Celebrating Her Twitter Verification

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed Erica Nlewedim for rejoicing after her Twitter account got verified.

The self-proclaimed investigative journalist berated the BBNaija starlet for her excitement over the feat, stating that verification is not a badge of honor.

Olunloyo also added that Verified is following her account too but she is not verified.

She wrote:

I’m gonna rephrase that verified question. Verification is not a badge of honor. Verified is following me but I’m not verified. Can anyone figure out why that handle is following me? By 5pm I will dash 100k to an intelligent person. Quote your tweets. #Befocused2021 #DaftErica

