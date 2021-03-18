I Am Single And Unavailable – BBNaija’s Diane Russet

Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet, has sent a note of warning to her fans that she is single and unavailable for a relationship.

The reality TV star cum actress and filmmaker made this known via her official Twitter account.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Diane Russet Goes Bald; Shows Off Newly Shaved Head

The 25-year-old Kaduna State-born who was formerly romantically linked to co-star, Elozonam and Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, noted that she is not interested in the chapters that have been closed.

“I understand people care, but please, I don’t want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable. Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully Love and light always“, she wrote.

See her tweet below: