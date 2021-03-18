“I Played A Taxi Driver” – Davido Hints At New Hollywood Movie He Appeared In

Popular Nigerian singer and performer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has revealed that he is a cast on a new Hollywood movie yet to be premiered.

The Afro-beats singer also disclosed the character he played in the movie – a taxi driver.

This disclosure was made while he was a guest on an episode of the Ionwanna talk podcast.

The 28-year-old father of three also mentioned the director of the movie as Edward Zick, the same director of the movie Blood Diamonds.

The ‘Jowo’ crooner also revealed that he has already recorded two studio albums, adding that he is only waiting for the right time to put them out.

Watch the video HERE