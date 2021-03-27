I Battled Anxiety During My Stay In Big Brother House – Tolani Baj

BBNaija star, Tolani Shobajo, alias Tolani Baj has revealed that she battled with anxiety during her stay in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter account on Saturday to share this with her followers and fans.

The Lagos State-born media personality also shared that her best coping mechanism was sleeping as she sent best wishes to everyone also going through the condition.

“I’m sending hugs to everyone and anyone who suffers from anxiety cause you’re not alone I silently battled with anxiety during my stay in the Big brother house. Sleeping was my BEST coping mechanism“, she wrote.

See her post below: