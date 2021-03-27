Being Called Smart Is Better Than Being Called Pretty – Nengi

Former beauty queen cum reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has said that she prefers being called “smart” to being called “pretty”.

The BBNaija Lockdown season second runner-up took to her Twitter page to state this.

The self-proclaimed Blueprint also added that she is privileged enough to be called both.

In her words:

“Being called smart is a bigger compliment than being called pretty to me tbh But I mean … they call me both 🤷‍♀️”

Information Nigeria recalls the Bayelsa State native could not hold back her emotions after she acted on the same set with veteran actress, Kate Henshaw as she immediately took to Twitter to thank God for the opportunity.

See her tweet below: