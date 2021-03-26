Nengi Reacts After Acting On Set With Kate Henshaw

BBNaija finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has shared her gratitude for being on the same movie set with veteran actress, Kate Henshaw.

The reality TV star and former beauty queen took to her Twitter page to express her feelings after acting on the same set with the star actress and singer.

The Bayelsa State indigene stated that it can only be God’s doing.

In her words:

“I acted with Kate Henshaw today guys .. I really don’t know how to act. It’s such a big deal to me.. all I can say is.. Continue having your way God cause I see you 🙌”

See her tweet below: