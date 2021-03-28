I Can’t Be Caught Dead Fighting Over A Man – BBNaija’s Dorathy

The first runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown season, Dorathy Bachor has said that she will never be caught dead fighting over a man.

The reality TV star cum lingerie line entrepreneur made this known during a recent chat with Potpourri.

She noted that she cannot propose to a man she loves but she is rooting for women who can do it to take the risk.

The 25-year-old also added that she is very careful about representing brands, specifying that she cannot compromise on her feminist values no matter what.

In her words:

“I’m big on self-respect, so anything that reflects badly on my brand and feminism is a “NO”.”