Talk To Girls On The Same Level As You – Kiddwaya Tells Men

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has a new message for men.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the reality TV star pens a note of advice on how to relate with the opposite sex.

Talk to girls that are on the same level as you”, he wrote.

Read AlsoKiddwaya Reacts As Fan Begs Him For Money

Clarifying the message a bit further, the Benue State-born billionaire heir made a subsequent post in which he wrote:

Spiritual level, emotional level, mental level”. 

Information Nigeria recalls the 28-year-old was in the mood to engage a follower who asked him for money for his education. He replied that he also needs an expensive watch in return.

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here