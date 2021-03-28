Talk To Girls On The Same Level As You – Kiddwaya Tells Men

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has a new message for men.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the reality TV star pens a note of advice on how to relate with the opposite sex.

“Talk to girls that are on the same level as you”, he wrote.

Clarifying the message a bit further, the Benue State-born billionaire heir made a subsequent post in which he wrote:

“Spiritual level, emotional level, mental level”.

Information Nigeria recalls the 28-year-old was in the mood to engage a follower who asked him for money for his education. He replied that he also needs an expensive watch in return.

See his post below: