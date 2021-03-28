Tacha Defends Gov Wike’s Gifts To Burna Boy

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has come to the defense of her state governor, Nyesom Wike for showering gifts on Burna Boy.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Sunday to share a video of herself stating why she thinks governor Wike’s actions towards the singer are right.

According to the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, the ‘Odogwu’ crooner deserves even more than the land and N10 million; he deserves a whole street named after him.

The serial entrepreneur further slammed those criticizing the governor, describing them as foolish and mad.

