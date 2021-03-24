Stop Giving Men The Leverage To Treat You Like Trash – Tacha Tells Ladies

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has penned a note of advice to ladies who endure nonsense from men via her official Twitter page.

According to the former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, being single is far better than to be treated in a disrespectful manner.

In her words:

“This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop 🛑

STOP giving these men the LIVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’lld rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

OWN your OWN SH*T and be your OWN BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you.”

See her full post below: