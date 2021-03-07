I Want To Marry An Older Woman – Actor Wole Ojo

Popular Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo has said that he intends to marry an older woman. The movie star disclosed this during a recent interview with The Sun.

The actor further went on to state his reasons for his preference in older women.

In his words:

“Marrying older women? Oh, totally. They (older women) seem to have their heads more grounded. They are more mature and more disciplined, but this doesn’t mean you don’t have some young people who have their heads on the shoulder perfectly. When you look at the majority, most times, people that are older just seem to have their heads more grounded.”