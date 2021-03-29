I Won’t Contest Anambra Guber Poll On APC Platform – Ubah

Lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has stated that he would not contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Ubah made his position known in a statement by his office’s Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Kamen Ogbonna on Sunday.

He reiterated his commitment to the Young Progressives Party, saying that the party is the vehicle to move the state forward.

The statement read in part, “My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is the National Leader of Young Progressives Party has defected and had pitched tent with the All Progressives Congress.

“I would have laughed this off for what it is, which is the usual pranks of a frightened opposition that is almost running out of fresh ideas.

They have tried several evil plots, propaganda and hatchet stories, all deliberately planted with the hope that it will reduce or whittle down the massive appeal that Senator Ubah currently commands in the state.

“Unfortunately, we have received several calls from our friends, political allies and well-wishers all trying to find out the veracity or otherwise of the story hence this rebuttal.

“I wish to categorically state that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is the National Leader of Young Progressives Party and has no intention whatsoever of leaving the party for any other platform.

“The YPP is the next vehicle that Ndi Anambra has zeroed in on and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is the driver of that incoming status quo change, poised to trigger the economic revival of Anambra.”